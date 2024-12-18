Coming off of their historically bad season, the Chicago White Sox are focused more on the future than competing for a playoff spot. However, as the White Sox evaluate their roster, they'll now have another starting pitching option to rely on.

Chicago has signed right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson to a one-year contract, via Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic. He will make $1.05 million with another $250,000 available in performance bonuses. Furthermore, Wilson will compete for a spot in the White Sox's rotation.

The White Sox sent shockwaves throughout their pitching staff when they traded Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox. Now, Chicago is poised to have a plethora of youngsters looking to make a name for themselves. Jonathan Cannon, Drew Thorpe and Sean Burke all all expected to occupy a spot in the rotation. It's not like Wilson is ancient at just 28-years-old, but he can still offer valuable advice as those pitchers and more try to make the full-time MLB jump.

Wilson has appeared in 143 games over his seven-year MLB career. He holds a 20-21 record with a 4.61 ERA and a 305/132 K/BB ratio. Wilson played for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024, operating mainly in a relief role. He held a 4.04 ERA and 82/31 K/BB ratio over 34 appearances. Wilson is looking to switch once again, back into the rotation full-time in 2025.

For as exciting as Chicago's young pitching corps might be, they no longer have a safety net without Crochet. Even with the left-hander in the rotation, the White Sox finished their campaign with third-worst ERA in the league at 4.67.

Bryse Wilson won't singlehandedly fix the White Sox's pitching problems. They seem destined to be cellar dweller once against come 2025. However, Wilson was looking for an opportunity to start. Now that he has one in Chicago, the righty will help mentor the next line of pitchers on the South Side. A truly strong performance could see him be used as a trade chip at the deadline.