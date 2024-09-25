In a shocking twist, the Chicago White Sox actually won a baseball game. However, that still wasn't enough to please the plans at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chicago took down the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Tuesday. But after the win, fans rained down boos on the White Sox's celebration, via CHGO Sports. Even the PA's victory song couldn't drown out the crowd noise.

The White Sox battled to come away with a win, trailing 2-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. Chicago strung together a three-run frame, with Andrew Benintendi's RBI single scoring the winning win. It was the first time the White Sox have won while trailing after seven innings. They were previously 0-94, via Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

While they won on Tuesday, the White Sox are still on the doorstep of MLB infamy. At 120 losses, they are only one defeat away from setting a new Modern era record. Los Angeles will have another opportunity to send Chicago to the Hall of Shame on Wednesday.

Where do White Sox go from here?

It isn't breaking any news to say the White Sox need massive changes across the board. How Chicago handles their organizational overhaul is a different story.

The first step will be finding a new manager. Grady Sizemore stepped in on an interim basis after Pedro Grifol's firing. Perhaps Chicago prefers the continuance and removes the interim tag. Or, they go for a complete reset and look outside the organization.

But whoever is managing won't have much firepower to work with with how the White Sox are constructed. Yoan Moncada seems likely to have his $25 million club option declined. That would leave Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert Jr. and Max Stassi – who also has a club option – as the only players past arbitration on their roster. Even if the White Sox offered the moon, they are going to struggle mightily attracting anyone to Chicago.

The team has drafted well, as their top three prospects are home grown talents, via MLB Pipeline. But with just four prospects total in the top 100, it could be a long wait until contention in Chicago.

While the White Sox survived another day without setting disastrous history, Chicago fans are just waiting for it. A meaningless late season win means nothing to them. They want to see their team be actually competitive. Ownership will need to find a way to get on the same page in short order.