Did Tony La Russa actually take White Sox fan’s advice on big decision during comeback vs. Astros?

The Chicago White Sox are on a roll, as they are now in a four-game undefeated run following a thrilling 4-2 victory at home Monday night over the Houston Astros — a great way for them to kick things off in this four-leg series. The White Sox proooobably wouldn’t have been able to pull that come-from-behind victory without a random fan giving Tony La Russa and Chicago’s bench a bit of advice that he yelled all way from the stands.

See, the White Sox trailed the Astros by four runs entering the bottom of the eighth inning, but Chicago turned things around when Eloy Jimenez drove two runs with a double to tie it all up. Then the fan we just mentioned started driving from the backseat, so to speak, pleading for the White Sox to let the speedy Adam Engels (third on the team with 11 stolen bases) pinch run for Jimenez. Whether La Russa actually heard that advice or not, he did make the decision to pull Jimenez for Engels. Moments later, Jose Abreu and Yasmani Grandal would take free passes, loading the bases for the White Sox with Engels moving to third. It did not take too long before Yoan Moncada singled to center to drive both Abreu and Engel home.

With the win, the White Sox put themselves just two games back of the National League Central division-leading Cleveland Guardians. They will look to keep it going, hopefully with that same smart fan around, when they take on Justin Verlander in Game 2 of this series Wednesday.