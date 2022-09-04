A no-hitter is one of the most immaculate achievements in all of sports history. No other stat feels as special as a no-hitter. It speaks to the complete dominance of a pitcher, how no one was able to get to his elite pitches. On Saturday night, Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease was on the cusp of recording a no-hitter.

Dylan Cease entered the ninth inning with a clear no-hitter bid. The White Sox were up 13-0 against the Minnesota Twins, and Cease was given the chance to close things for good. It went well for the first two batters, inducing a fly out from Billy Hamilton and striking out Gilberto Celestino. And then, Cease faced his toughest task yet: Luis Arráez, the AL’s hit king.

Unfortunately, the White Sox pitcher couldn’t punch out Arráez one final time. Dylan Cease lost his no-hitter to a base hit from the Twins star. While Cease is obviously disappointed, he couldn’t be too mad, since he still did earn a complete game shut-out. (via MLB on FOX)

Dylan Cease was one out away from throwing a no-hitter! He joined @Ken_Rosenthal after his special performance tonight: pic.twitter.com/1jqoD4rzYD — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 4, 2022

Losing a no-hitter is never a good feeling, but it’s even more heartbreaking to lose it on the final out of the game. Many wondered if the White Sox should’ve walked Arráez to keep the no-hitter alive. Based on Cease’s comments though, it seemed like he really wanted to get the out on the AL’s batting leader. That’s commendable.

Dylan Cease and the White Sox are suddenly on the upswing again. After a rollercoaster ride in the last few months, the team is starting to find their groove again. Now, they have a chance to take control of the AL Central after sitting in the middle of the pack for most of the season.