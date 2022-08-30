Lucas Giolito got ‘kicked in the face’ trying to turn season around

The Chicago White Sox entered the 2022 season with as much hype as any in recent memory. There is just over a month left in the regular season and the White Sox find themselves on the outside of the playoffs looking in. Much of that has to do with injuries, but also a number of players have underperformed. One such player is starting pitcher Lucas Giolito.

Giolito was expected to be the ace of the staff and carry the team to the postseason. Instead, he has been mostly terrible this year. On Tuesday, he addressed his performance and what he’s tried to do to turn it around.

Giolito on his season: "Well, it’s a failure for me. Just a lot of downs and not many ups. It’s unfortunate, but that’s how the game goes sometimes. Worked about as hard as I could to try to pull myself out of the mud multiple times this year and got kicked in the face a lot. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 30, 2022

“Well, it’s a failure for me. Just a lot of downs and not many ups. It’s unfortunate, but that’s how the game goes sometimes. Worked about as hard as I could to try to pull myself out of the mud multiple times this year and got kicked in the face a lot,” Giolito said regarding his 2022 season.

The White Sox let Carlos Rodon leave for San Francisco this offseason. In part because they believed they had Giolito ready to take another step forward in his career. Dylan Cease turned out to be the best pitcher on the staff, by far. Cease is among the league leaders in wins, ERA and strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Giolito is pitching to the tune of a 5.14 ERA and a dreadful 1.50 WHIP.

Despite his struggled, and all of the injuries the White Sox have suffered, they are still within striking distance of the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central. They sit five games back with just over a month remaining.