The Chicago White Sox picked up a big win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday to complete a sweep, and Jake Burger hit a walk-off grand slam to give reliever Liam Hendriks the win on National Cancer Survivors Day.

Jake Burger hit the grand slam off of Alex Lange of the Tigers to give the White Sox the win.

JAKE BURGER GIVES THE WHITE SOX THE WIN WITH A WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM 😱pic.twitter.com/36onAx1m7t — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 4, 2023

Chicago has struggled to start the season, but have been clinging onto contention in the American League Central as of late. They are now 26-35, and are 5.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the division. The Cleveland Guardians and Tigers are both 3.5 games ahead of the White Sox.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Liam Hendriks' return to the bullpen, the White Sox are hoping to make a run at the division. Hendriks pitched the 9th inning, when the game was tied 2-2, and he came through by striking out two and getting the other batter to ground out. That set it up for the bottom of the 9th, when the White Sox won on the Burger grand slam.

It is a fitting way for the game to end on National Cancer Survivors Day. The White Sox hope this win propels them to climb the standings.

Chicago has the talent with players like Tim Anderson, Luis Robert Jr. and others, to make a run at a weak American League Central division. It will be interesting to see if they can stay in contention, or if they become sellers at the trade deadline this summer.