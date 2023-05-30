The Chicago White Sox have struggled to a below .500 record thus far in the season, but got great news this week. Closer Liam Hendriks, who underwent treatment for cancer in January, returned to the team.
Hendriks became emotional as he made his triumphant return from the injured list for the first time this season. The White Sox pledged over $100,000 to the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) as part of the ceremonies shown below.
Good to see Liam Hendriks back on the field in a White Sox uniform 🥹💚 pic.twitter.com/sqSBdAp6nF
Hendriks said in January that the cancer diagnosis came as a big surprise.
“Hearing the word ‘Cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year.
“However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life,” Hendriks said in an Instagram post.
Hendriks pitched for the first time in 214 days during a perfect one-inning minor league rehab stint on May 5.
Liam Hendriks is an inspiration to all. 💚 pic.twitter.com/nCx4DQtiVZ
The White Sox sent Michael Kopech to the mound on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. Kopech gave up four earned runs in four innings while striking out nine batters.
Hendriks had a record of 4-4 with a 2.81 ERA last season in 58 appearances out of the bullpen. He struck out 85 batters in 57.2 innings and issued 16 walks. Serving as the team’s closer, he also had 38 saves last season.
In Hendriks’ stead, White Sox pitchers have combined for just 10 saves on the season.
He said he began targeting his return on April 5 after undergoing treatment.
“You need something to shoot for, and a goal to attain, a goal for me to try and beat,” Hendriks said.
“That was something I used as motivation.”