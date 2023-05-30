The Chicago White Sox have struggled to a below .500 record thus far in the season, but got great news this week. Closer Liam Hendriks, who underwent treatment for cancer in January, returned to the team.

Hendriks became emotional as he made his triumphant return from the injured list for the first time this season. The White Sox pledged over $100,000 to the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) as part of the ceremonies shown below.

Good to see Liam Hendriks back on the field in a White Sox uniform 🥹💚 pic.twitter.com/sqSBdAp6nF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 30, 2023

“That’s FABULOUS. Good Luck,” wrote one commenter named Debbie.

“Massive W,” another named LifeOfSports wrote.

Hendriks said in January that the cancer diagnosis came as a big surprise.

“Hearing the word ‘Cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year.

“However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life,” Hendriks said in an Instagram post.

Hendriks pitched for the first time in 214 days during a perfect one-inning minor league rehab stint on May 5.

Liam Hendriks is an inspiration to all. 💚 pic.twitter.com/nCx4DQtiVZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 29, 2023