Chicago White Sox's star pitcher Lucas Giolito, who's been mentioned in no shortage of trade rumors, recently dropped an eye-opening take on pitcher foreign substances checks.

MLB has been doing it's best to crack down on pitchers using substances other than what is allowed, such as rosin. This has led to some confusion, as often times umpires have difficulty telling the difference between rosin and potential illegal foreign substances. Giolito explained why there has been confusion, per Chris Rose Sports.

“If you're using the rosin heavily and like you're going to your face and getting like the oily sweat and stuff… it can sometimes, like, discolor your fingers,” Lucas Giolito said. “You're ripping on the ball, you're touching your glove, all the different stuff. You'll start to get like gray fingers.

“None of us are using anything, that's very much in the past I think nowadays, considering all the rules. They don't want to be throwing us out, so they want to make sure that everything's like in the best possible shape, that there's no reason to ever have to throw you out.”

MLB umpires have even asked pitchers to wash their hands in certain circumstances. Asking a player to wash their hands during a game is rather odd, but the league is trying to figure out the best way to control this issue. Lucas Giolito understands that umpires would rather not have to do this, or throw pitchers out of games for that matter, but MLB doesn't have a better solution at the moment.