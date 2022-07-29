The Chicago White Sox’ 2022 season has been a rather disappointing one for fans. After reaching the ALDS last season, the team has struggled this season. They still have a .500 record, but are now in danger of missing a Wild Card spot. With the trade deadline approaching, the White Sox have a difficult question to answer.

Amid all the chaos of their season, though, one player is returning after a short break. Luis Robert, who missed two weeks due to dizziness, has been reassigned to the White Sox’s Triple-A affiliate. That signals the start of a potential return for the star hitter, who was placed on the 10-day IL earlier. (via Chuck Garfien)

Good sign for Luis Robert. He’s starting a rehab assignment tonight for Triple-A Charlotte. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) July 28, 2022

Robert is one of the few players that has kept the White Sox afloat amid this tumultuous stretch of their season. While he hasn’t reached the highs of his 2021 campaign, he’s still hitting at a high level. His average for the season is at around .300, along with 12 important home runs. They have sorely missed his presence on the team.

Robert exited the White Sox’ Friday tilt against the Minnesota Twins. The star hitter reported symptoms of a blurry vision and lightheadedness. Those two combined are never a good sign. Out of an abundance of caution, the team placed him on the 10-day injured list to let him rest up.

Now, it seems like Robert is ready to lead his team to the promised land again. That is… if the White Sox decide to continue fighting for a playoff spot. With so many talented teams vying for a Wild Card spot, the Sox could decide to bow out of the race completely. If that happens, well, it’s going to be a miserable season for Robert.