The Chicag0 White Sox and their fans haven’t had much to celebrate this season, but there was plenty to cheer about on Tuesday during a 5-3 win over their crosstown rival Chicago Cubs. White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. ripped a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning that turned out to be the game-winner, shushing the Wrigley Field crowd as he returned to the dugout.

“The pitcher was throwing hard and I was too aggressive in that at bat,” Robert said, via Kevin Powell. “When I swung and missed, the fans started making jokes and booing and I didn't like that. That's why when I hit the ball I did what I did because I didn't like the fans' reaction.”

It was Robert's 32nd home run of the season in what has been a monster campaign for the 26-year-old. He showed flashes of brilliance on both sides of the ball throughout his first three seasons, but injuries hampered his progress. He was limited to 166 games in 2021-2022 but has played in 114 of Chicago's 120 games this season.

The White Sox played well short of expectations, entering the second half of August with the fourth-worst record in Major League Baseball. Knowing they have a budding superstar in Luis Robert Jr. helps take the sting out a bit.

Although the Cubs are having a much better season than they are, the White Sox got one off their neighbors thanks to Robert. The two sides will square off once again on Wednesday with the White Sox trying to even the season series.