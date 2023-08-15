With just a 47-72 record heading into Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs, it's easy to tell that the Chicago White Sox have plenty of issues within the clubhouse. Among those is an apparent lack of leadership, which has become an ongoing topic about the team during what is turning out to be a forgettable 2023 MLB campaign.

Luis Robert Jr., for one, has no idea if there's actually someone on the team with the right qualities of a leader.

“I don’t see myself as a leader, Robert said, per Vinnie Duber of CHGO Sports. “I try to do my job and be on the field and do the things that we should all push to do and maybe be an example for others. But I don’t see myself as a leader.”

When he was asked if he thinks there's someone else on the team he views as a leader, Robert merely said “I don’t know.”

That's not a particularly encouraging thing to hear for White Sox fans, especially after they just saw their team get swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series at home. It is also clearly not a vote of confidence in White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, who is seemingly still trying to learn how to control a team as a first-time manager in the big leagues.

As for Robert, he can just continue trying to be the best player he can be to help his team win games even in a lost season. Robert leads the White Sox with a .888 OPS to go with 31 home runs and 65 RBIs.