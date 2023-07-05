The entire field for the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby is nearly set with Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. announcing his participation in the event, the seventh of eight players who will be swinging for the fences in Seattle on July 10. It will be Robert's debut in the derby, joining fellow first-timers Mookie Betts, Randy Arozarena and Adley Rutschman.

Robert is having a career year for the lowly White Sox as he's launched 25 home runs in 83 games this season, a career-high for the 25-year-old. He is finally staying healthy and proving to be the player many expected him to be when he made his debut in 2020.

Robert has seven home runs in his last 10 games and crushed a 450-foot bomb on Tuesday in a White Sox loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr, who will also participate in next week's derby, knocked in the game-winning run with his 13th homer of the season, a two-run shot in the eighth inning.

Not only will Robert suit up for his first home run derby but he's also an All-Star for the first time in his career. He is the only White Sox player to receive the honor this season.

Luis Robert will try to become the second White Sox player to win the home run derby. Frank Thomas did so in 1995. The other two known participants are Julio Rodriguez and two-time derby champion Pete Alonso. The eighth and final player will be announced later this week before the derby takes place on July 10.