The Chicago White Sox are expected to retool their roster as the trade deadline approaches, and shortstop Tim Anderson is rumored to be a top target to move. He has been reportedly involved in several deals over the last month which have yet to materialize.

He has dealt with injuries this season and last, playing in less than half of the games in 2022. There have also been errors in critical fielding situations, including one that cost the White Sox the game against the Marlins in June.

Amid the rumors, Anderson nearly had a grand slam over the weekend before it was overturned as foul. It was just another string of misfortunes for the shortstop, as he has seen his production drop off in recent months.

Tim Anderson almost hit a grand slam for his first homer of the year but after review it went foul 😭 pic.twitter.com/2N3Welb9mU — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 1, 2023

He has not hit a home run since July 15, 2022, and is coming up on a year without going yard. He is batting a poor .231 and has 55 strikeouts, after batting over .300 in the last four seasons.

The White Sox sit at 11 games under .500, and normally would be in a very obvious selling situation. The rare case here is that they are in the AL Central, arguably the worst division in baseball. Every team currently sports a losing record, allowing the Sox to sit only 5 games out of first.

While they may not be far back from the division, the team has built little to no momentum as the season has worn on. It would make sense to sell, as the team holds a lot of talented offensive stars that have not been able to completely put it all together.

If Vegas has any advice to lend, they currently show the Sox with +1500 odds to win the division, behind the Twins and Guardians who will likely be in a two horse race come September.