White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. is turning to a popular MLB agent.

Chicago White Sox star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. has reportedly hired Scott Boras as his agent, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Boras is one of the most popular agents in MLB. He's known for helping players receive lucrative contracts, whether it be in free agency or via contract extensions.

Robert is under team control through 2025, and has club options in 2026 and 2027. He has been mentioned in trade rumors at times this offseason, but it appears likely that Chicago will keep him on the roster for 2024. If the White Sox were to trade him, however, they would receive a massive return given Robert's age (26) and potential.

Luis Robert Jr.'s career so far

Expectations were extremely high for Robert when he made his MLB debut in 2020. In 56 games, he struggled for the most part but did hit 11 home runs. Of course, debuting during a shortened season wasn't easy, so expectations remained high for Robert heading in 2021.

In 2021 and 2022, Robert performed well while on the field. Injuries forced Robert to miss a significant amount of time, however. He ended up playing in only 68 games in 2021 and 98 games during the '22 campaign.

Finally, everything came together for Luis Robert Jr. in 2023. Although the White Sox struggled overall, Robert slashed .264/.315/.542/.857 with 38 home runs, 80 RBI, 36 doubles, and 20 stolen bases across 145 games. It was a breakout season for Robert to say the least.

With Boras now representing him, perhaps the White Sox and Robert will engage in contract extension discussions. Boras typically does not waste any time in terms of trying to help his clients land the best deals.

The White Sox are in a rebuild of sorts, though. As a result, they may be hesitant to offer any long-term deals. Additionally, Robert could end up remaining in Chicago through 2027 anyway, so there is not much urgency at the moment.

Nevertheless, Luis Robert Jr.'s decision to hire Scott Boras is an intriguing move.