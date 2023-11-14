Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. could be made available in a trade, which would give teams a Juan Soto alternative

Juan Soto trade rumors have been often discussed so far during the MLB offseason. Could a Chicago White Sox star emerge as a Soto trade alternative though? National MLB reporter Michael Marino believes Luis Robert Jr. may be a trade candidate.

“For good reason, the OF everyone wants to talk about via trade that could be available is Juan Soto,” Marino wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “My educated guess is he gets dealt, and the Mets would likely be an option. An alternative option? The young superstar Luis Robert. The CWS could look to tear it all down in 2024.”

Marino listed the New York Mets as an option for Juan Soto He also thinks Robert could be made available by the rebuilding White Sox.

Chicago built a contender, or at least what they thought to be a contender, prior to the 2022 season after reaching the postseason in 2021. Instead, the White Sox struggled and missed the playoffs.

2023 was even worse for the Sox. They were one of the worst teams in baseball and ultimately traded players such as Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn away ahead of the mid-season deadline.

Luis Robert Jr. was a bright spot for the ballclub.

Luis Robert Jr. trade?

Dylan Cease has been the most talked about White Sox's trade candidate, but Robert is someone to keep an eye on.

Robert was once a highly-regarded prospect. He failed to play more than 100 games in any of his first three big league campaigns though.

In 2023, Robert finally stayed healthy and displayed what he can do in a full season. He slashed .264/.315/.542 with an .857 OPS and 38 home runs. Robert added 20 stolen bases. He ended up getting selected to his first All-Star team.

At just 26-years old, Luis Robert Jr. would already draw interest in a potential trade. The fact that he's under team control through 2027 (2026 and 2027 club options) would surely make Robert even more appealing for possible suitors.

Oh, and the fact that he is a good player with an MVP-caliber ceiling doesn't hurt. He's versatile and can play anywhere in the outfield as well.

Robert isn't expected to be available, but according to Marino it may be a possibility.