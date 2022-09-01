White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez leaves game with leg injury as playoff hopes fade

The injury woes for the Chicago White Sox have continued to mount by the week. This time around, they may need to keep a close watch on another possible injury concern regarding outfielder Eloy Jimenez.

The White Sox announced on Thursday that Jimenez left their day home game against the Kansas City Royals due to right leg soreness. Jimenez was slotted in to be the White Sox’s designated hitter for the contest and logged three at-bats before being pinch-hit for by Josh Harrison in the seventh inning. He finished 0-3 with one strikeout on the day.

Chicago further added that Jimenez is being considered “day-to-day.”

Eloy Jiménez left the game with right leg soreness. He is day-to-day. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 1, 2022

Injuries have marred Jimenez’s fourth campaign with the White Sox. He has missed 75 total contests due to multiple injuries. For one, he was sidelined for nearly three months of action due to a hamstring ailment suffered in April. The outfielder has also sustained elbow, leg, and ankle injuries over the course of the year.

This all comes as Jimenez’s 2021 season was clouded by injuries as well, as he ended up featuring in a mere 55 games. He was ruled out for multiple months in the campaign due to a torn hamstring tendon ailment.

When available in the ongoing season, Jimenez has blossomed as a bright spot on a White Sox team that has been in need of standout performers. He boasts career highs in several stats, including in batting average (.302).

Chicago currently sits in third place in the AL Central standings with a 65-66 record.