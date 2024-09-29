The Chicago White Sox have clinched the worst season in modern MLB history, and they are looking to avoid their 122nd defeat on Sunday when they face the Detroit Tigers. They’ve actually won four of their past five games, sweeping the Los Angeles Angels before splitting the first two games of their final series of the season against Detroit. Nevertheless, it’s been an awful year on the South Side, as it is apparent that GM Chris Getz and his staff have a long way to go to make the big-league club competitive again. White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf penned a letter to the team’s fans that the official X (formerly Twitter) account posted Sunday.

“By all measures, our on-field performance this season was a failure,” Reinsdorf began in his letter. “As the leader of this organization, that is my ultimate responsibility. There are no excuses.”

It has been a very tough campaign for the White Sox organization and their fans. Manager Pedro Grifol was fired earlier this season, and Grady Sizemore has tried his best in the role of interim manager. However, it’s very apparent that a lot is needed to get Chicago back on track. The continued development of their young players in the majors, as well as those coming up through the minors, is priority number one for Getz and the rest of the organization. How long will the latest rebuild take on Chicago’s South Side? It’s up to Reinsdorf and Getz to get the White Sox back to their winning ways.

Jerry Reinsdorf, Chris Getz need to get White Sox on right track

As admirable of a job as Sizemore has done in the role, there’s a good chance that Getz will hire someone else to take over the role. Ideally, it’s a manager that has experience cultivating and developing young talent, as well as someone who has helped turn a young team into a playoff contender. Reinsdorf talked about the search in his letter.

“Our organization’s most important decision in the coming months is to evaluate and identify a new manager and leadership voice for this organization,” wrote Reinsdorf. “Chris is well underway with this search. He has identified the key attributes and preferences for our next manager and has already begun an exhaustive search with a wide range of candidates to lead the White Sox in the clubhouse and dugout.”

There is promise in the White Sox’ minor league system, as the Double-A team won their league title. The Low-A squad made it to the finals of their league’s playoffs as well. The talent is apparent, it just needs to be developed in an impactful way. Can Reinsdorf and Getz work together to help lead their team into the next era? Come this winter, the baseball world will be following closely.