The best part about the Chicago White Sox' 2024 season is almost here: its conclusion. Chris Getz's team is an abomination to the sport, a historically monumental loser that keeps discovering new rock bottoms. It's quite an impression to leave in the first full season of being a general manager, though he is not the person most to blame for this mess.

It has been clear for a while that this White Sox team is miserably bad but there are still a few more weeks left in the season. Getz is hoping that his players can suck it up and even embrace being on such a bad team, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“I think if you would have told me we were going to end up flirting with the record I would have been a little surprised,” Getz said, via ESPN. “Now if you would have told me prior to the year that we would have ended up with over 100 losses, 105, 110, I wouldn't have been as surprised. But this is the cards that we've been dealt at this point. You try to make the best of it, and I think it's an opportunity to embrace the situation that we're in.”

White Sox bad enough to get relegated by MLB

If ever there was a team for MLB to give the bump down to Triple-A to, it's this White Sox team. Getz talking about cards being dealt like he wasn’t the dealer is funny, though he could also mean team owner Jerry Reinsdorf, who despises spending big and has allowed the team to sink into what it is as Getz took over.

The White Sox have a record of 33-112 and every other team has a win total of at least 54. They are a special brand of horrible. Even if their Pythagorean winning percentage — which is based on their run differential for the season — says they should have seven more wins, it's hardly a consolation for what this season has become.

The only silver lining for the White Sox is how they have added young talent to the farm system and will keep doing that this offseason when they (likely) trade Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. At the major-league level, there is just about nothing to be even remotely positive about for this team — and that may be the case for a while.