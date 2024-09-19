The Chicago White Sox are writing the worst chapter of their franchise history in 2024. The most losses, their worst record, the modern record for worst win-loss percentage in a season in sight — this has been an absolutely miserable campaign of baseball.

Owner Jerry Reinsdorf has run the White Sox into the ground. His reluctance to adapt or spend big has left the franchise rotting, from the front office to the team. Going into next season, the team has already been clear that it won’t seek any major upgrades. A rebuild is best operated in a slow and steady fashion but, man, this is dire. Despite having a Hall of Famer to seek advice from, this organization is lost.

Former White Sox manager Tony La Russa still has a role with the team, according to

The Athletic writes the following: “La Russa remains active within the organization. His title is special advisor to the executive vice president. He travels with the team. It’s not uncommon for him to lend his thoughts to the manager or hitting coach, or to find him in the cage, offering advice and picking up baseballs.”

White Sox on pace to lose most games in a season in modern MLB history

La Russa is, honestly, not a bad voice to have around. It's extra noteworthy given his previous stint as the team's manager but in a role where he doesn’t have to actively manage the team, he should be helpful. Nonetheless, La Russa still being around is emblematic of Reinsdorf's problem: he refuses to adapt or seek outside perspectives.

How can the White Sox get themselves out of this mess? Sure, they probably won’t lose 120 games again but how much can they really improve if Reinsdorf won’t make any meaningful changes to his leadership style? Good luck, White Sox fans.