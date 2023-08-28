The Chicago White Sox are on the road to take on the Baltimore Orioles for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a White Sox-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

These teams played each other way back in April. The Orioles took two of three in that game. However, both teams have changed significantly since then. The White Sox have turned into one of the worst teams in baseball. They are in fourth place in the AL Central division, and they have the fourth-worst record overall. Chicago traded away a majority of their pitching talent, but their hitting core stayed in tact. That is who they will rely on in the last 31 games of the season.

The Orioles are battling it out for the top seed in the American League. They do lead the AL East division, butt their lead is only two games. It seems that the winner of the AL East will get that top seed, though. With that top seed, they will get a first round bye and be fresh for the ALDS. Baltimore has won seven of their last 10 games, and they have won their last three series. Ove the weekend, the Orioles took two of three in Colorado. This will be a must win series as their schedule the rest of the season is pretty tough.

Michael Kopech will get the ball for the White Sox. Grayson Rodriguez will take the mound for the Orioles.

Here are the White Sox-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Orioles Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-102)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-118)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Orioles

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, MASN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Kopech will need to have a good start in this game. Rodriguez has been pitching pretty good, so you can not expect the White Sox to get anything going offensively. Kopech started against the Orioles back in April, and he did pitch well enough to give the White Sox a win. However, that was a little bit of a different Orioles team. Baltimore has since called up some prospects and are playing very well. Kopech, though, should be able to keep Baltimore off the bases. He allows opponents to hit just .224 off him this season, but his walk rate is super high. As long as he can keep his walks down, the Orioles will have trouble getting their hits. If Kopech does that, the White Sox will cover.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Since being called back up on July 17, Rodriguez has been a lot better. He has made seven starts, thrown 41 2/3 innings, allowed just 32 hits, allowed only two home runs, struck out 35, and he has a 3.24 ERA. He is becoming the pitcher the Orioles had hoped he would be, and is looking like a real asset come playoff time. Rodriguez is getting more and more comfortable, and should be able to dominate in this game. The White Sox are bottom-10 in batting average, OPS, and runs scored. If Rodriguez just keeps pitching his game, the Orioles will cover the spread.

Rodriguez has made four home starts since July 17, and three have been quality. He has pitched well against the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, and Toronto Blue Jays. Those teams are all better offensively than the White Sox. Assuming Rodriguez can continue this streak of quality starts, the Orioles will cover the spread with ease.

Final White Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This is a game that seems obvious, but it can get tricky. Both pitchers are capable of going both ways. However, I will take the Orioles to win this game and cover the spread at home.

Final White Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (-118), Under 9 (-110)