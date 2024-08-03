ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago White Sox will continue their three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Target Field. It's an American League Central showdown as we share our MLB odds series and make a White Sox-Twins prediction and pick.

White Sox-Twins Projected Starters

Garrett Crochet vs. Bailey Ober

Garrett Crochet (6-8) with a 3.23 ERA

Last Start: Crochet struggled in his last outing, lasting just three innings, allowing five runs, three earned, six hits, striking out three, and walking one in a loss to the Seattle Mariners.

2024 Road Splits: Crochet has been worse on the road, going 2-3 with a 4.20 ERA over nine starts away from the Southside.

Bailey Ober (10-5) with a 3.16 ERA

Last Start: Ober was dominant in his last outing, hurling eight shutout innings, allowing one hit, striking out 11, and walking two in a win over the Detroit Tigers.

2024 Home Splits: Ober has done worse at home, going 5-4 with a 4.13 ERA over 12 starts at Target Field.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Twins Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +142

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 7.5 (-108)

Under: 7.5 (-112)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Twins

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports North

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox lost the trade deadline and did nothing to reassure their fans that things might get any better in the future. Sadly, they are the worst team in the AL and just have not done anything right this season.

Luis Robert is still a member of the White Sox and continues to be one of the better hitters on this team. Yet, the Sox missed out on a chance to get a massive haul for him. Robert looks to help the White Sox finish strong and will do so with a lineup that has struggled all season. Meanwhile, Andrew Vaughn will look to improve and attempt to become a reliable hitter in the lineup.

Crochet has been one of the lone bright spots on the White Sox this season. However, he has been struggling lately, not getting a quality start since June 30. Crochet has faced the Twins twice this season. First, he struggled, lasting four innings, allowing five earned runs, seven hits, striking out just two, and walking five in a loss on April 24. But he bounced back in the following week, going five innings, allowing two earned runs, two hits, striking out seven, and walking one.

When Crochet finishes, he will turn it over to the third-worst bullpen in baseball. Unfortunately, no one has been able to maintain a hold on the closer role as both Michael Kopech and Tanner Banks have struggled.

The White Sox will cover the spread if their lineup can produce some runs and get themselves an early lead. Then, they need Crochet to pitch well and avoid making mistakes against a talented lineup.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are currently clinging onto the final wildcard spot in the AL and have been very consistent all season. Now, they hope to continue battering the baseball.

Willi Castro has been the most efficient hitter on the team, leading the Twins in hits. Ryan Jeffers came into the weekend leading the Twins in long balls with 15 home runs. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana and Byron Buxton are still contributing despite being older and past their prime. These hitters have done a good job of driving runners home.

Ober has been sensational lately, notching a quality start in seven consecutive outings. Additionally, he is 4-2 with a 3.71 ERA over 12 career starts against the Sox. When Ober is done, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 13th in baseball in team ERA. Jhoan Duran is the closer and comes into the weekend with a mark of 6-5 with a 3.67 ERA and 15 saves in 16 chances.

The Twins will cover the spread if the hitters can get off to a strong start and prevent Crochet from getting into a groove. Then, they need Ober to continue being dominant.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Twins have dominated the White Sox this season, going 9-1 against them. However, the Twins are just 5-5 against the run line against Chicago this season. The Twins have not been good at covering the run line this season, hovering around the middle of the pack. But the Sox are the second-worst at covering the run line. We like Ober too much to predict anything otherwise. Take the Twins to cover the spread as Ober dominates the Sox again.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+132)