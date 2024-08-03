The players have spoken. On Friday, Tyreek Hill was named by his peers as the league's top player of 2024. “Cheetah,” as they call him, was voted first overall in the NFL Network's Top 100 list, which was disclosed to the public on Friday. So how does Hill himself feel about the recognition? Well, his post says it all.

“Coming back stronger,” Hill wrote on X, captioning a photo of his 2024 ranking.

Uh oh. A highly motivated Tyreek Hill only means the following: more lightning-quick touchdowns and further headaches for opposing secondaries.

Tyreek Hill continues to shine

Hill is coming off a stellar season with the Miami Dolphins, leading the entire league in receiving yards (1,799) while adding 13 touchdowns to his name. The wideout was named First-Team All-Pro for the fifth time in his career and he also garnered his eighth Pro Bowl appearance. During the Dolphins' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, Hill put up a total of 215 yards in 11 receptions.

One can also factor in how he had to deal with an ankle injury during the Dolphins' Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Hill only played 33 snaps in that game while fully sitting out the next one against the New York Jets. In other words, the Dolphins' prized star was able to amass that many yards without playing all their games.

Other notable names on the list

As for the other highly-ranked players in the Top 100 list, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson came in second place. The dual-threat QB won his second MVP award this past season after leading the Ravens to an AFC Championship appearance.

At third, there's Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers. Fresh off a Super Bowl appearance and an Offensive Player of the Year recognition, McCaffrey is expected to have another big year with the Niners after cementing himself as the league's top running back last season.

Number four caused a lot of uproar, particularly from Kansas City Chiefs fans. Yes, it's Patrick Mahomes. A good amount of people felt that the quarterback deserved to be the number-one player, considering how he just steered the Chiefs to another Super Bowl title.

Rounding up the top five is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett. Labeled by many as the top pass rusher last season, Garrett edged out TJ Watt in the voting for the DPOY award. His impact on the defensive side of the ball was a big reason why — against all odds — the Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff spot last year.

Those are quite some big names. Nevertheless, Tyreek Hill stands tall among them all.