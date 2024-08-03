After coming up just short of an incredible moment at Money in the Bank, with Sami Zayn securing a relatively clean victory over the former NXT Champion in the middle of the card, Bron Breakker has a chance to finally take a step forward in his wrestling career by becoming a main roster champion at SummerSlam in front of some 50,000 WWE fans.

Now to some, this should have happened months ago, as Breakker has been wrecking havoc on the RAW roster ever since he was held out of the King of the Ring Tournament by Adam Pearce, but considering Paul “Triple H” Levesque's flair for the dramatic, and his personal connection to SummerSlam as the first PLE he oversaw is the creative lead of WWE, the potential is there for the second-generation Steiner to have his coronation in Cleveland.

Heading into the biggest show of his career, Breakker earned a few choice endorsements as one of WWE's new stars, including from Shawn Michaels, the promotion's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and the man in charge of NXT, who told The Athletic that he believes has all the tools to be the next big thing.

“He has all the tools to have a run like Goldberg or Steve Austin or Roman Reigns. He's as gifted as they come. The thing that impressed me most about him was his ability to be coached. He trusted me. He trusted our process here. When you have special athletes, sometimes they think they understand or know the system because they've been great at everything else. He never came across that way,” Shawn Michaels told The Athletic.

“I think the world of both Scotty and Rick, but he's better than both of them already, and I mean that in the nicest way. He could maul a human being with his hands, but he chooses to allow the rest of us to live in this world.”

Originally joining WWE in 2021, Breakker became the NXT Champion in only his eighth television match and only wrestled his 100th contest earlier this year. While making him “earn” the win over Zayn isn't without precedent, as HBK made the exact same decision in NXT, the sheer volume of premier WWE stars who have put over the second-generation star clearly proves that he's not just some flash-in-the-pan.

Goldberg endorses Bron Breakker ahead of SummerSlam, too

Speaking of WWE Hall of Famers who believe in Bron Breakker, Goldberg was Chris Van Vliet's guest on this week's Insight and threw his support behind the second-generation Steiner, noting that he approves of his in-ring homages and hopes the best for his future.

“Love it. Love it. He had my tattoo. I think at some point he had it covered up and changed it. They tried to mold him after me a bit at the training facility. We had conversations throughout. We're pretty close. He helped out a lot with Gage. He went through something very similar. He was a walk-on and then went as a free agent to Baltimore. We've been tight for a long time. I used to travel with Scotty and Rick. I love their kids. I spent a lot of time with them. We're pretty close. I'm really happy with what's going on with him. He knows the business,” Goldberg told Chris Van Vliet via Fightful.

“He played football. Kid ran a 4.3. Kid is a fricken' freak. He can't get any taller, but he's a freak. His (spear) is force equals mass times acceleration. His whole deal is explosion. That's what makes him different. He's completely different. He shines in an area where people don't. He rises to the top because he's different and takes it seriously. He's physical and has a great head on his shoulders.”

On paper, Breakker really does borrow quite a bit from Goldberg inside the squared circle, as he also finishes off his foes with a spear and brings some of that gridiron expertise to the squared circle. Still, Breakker has slowly developed a more polished game over the past few years and now employs multiple maneuvers from his father and uncle's collective move set, including the Steiner Recliner and the Frankensteiner. As his career continues to progress and his in-ring abilities continue to improve, who knows, maybe he will develop new moves all his own, but for now, if playing the WCW classics is enough to earn huge endorsements from HBK and Goldberg, clearly Rick Steiner's son is doing something right both in the ring and on a personal level.