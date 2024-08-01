Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz take on take on Dan Evans and Andy Murray in the 2024 Olympics tennis men's doubles tournament. Our 2024 Olympics tennis odds series has our Paul Fritz vs Evans Murray prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Paul Fritz vs Evans Murray.

The Olympic tennis tournament at Roland Garros arrives at the quarterfinals in men's doubles. Andy Murray is still alive in the draw, which means his career has not yet ended. It seemed that his career was indeed about to end in the previous round. Murray and partner Dan Evans faced two match points. They were on the precipice of losing in a match tiebreaker. However, Murray and Evans saved both match points and rallied for an 11-9 win in the tiebreaker to advance on more round. If they can pull the upset (at least according to the betting markets) against Americans Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz, they will move to the medal round and will ensure themselves at least two more matches this week in Paris. Murray would guarantee that his last-ever tennis match would be for an Olympic medal. Can the feel-good story continue and lead to a possible storybook ending? We will find out soon enough.

Here are the Paul/Fritz vs Evans/Murray 2024 Olympics tennis odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Tennis Odds: Paul/Fritz vs Evans/Murray Odds

Money line

Paul/Fritz: -280

Evans/Murray: +220

To win first set

Paul/Fritz: -225

Evans/Murray: +180

To win in straight (two) sets

Paul/Fritz: -105

Evans/Murray: +425

To win in three sets

Paul/Fritz: +310

Evans/Murray: +425

How To Watch Paul/Fritz vs Evans/Murray

TV: CNBC / USA Network / E!

Stream: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Time: Approx. 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 a.m. PT — could be one hour earlier or later depending on length of previous matches

*Watch Paul/Fritz vs Evans/Murray LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Paul / Fritz Could Cover The Spread

Andy Murray is a brilliant tennis player, but he has lived on the edge at this men's doubles tournament, squeaking by as opposed to dominating the opposition. With Taylor Fritz having been eliminated from men's singles and from mixed doubles (with Coco Gauff), he can now focus exclusively on men's doubles. He will be in position to carry Tommy Paul in this match, given that Paul still has men's singles and a quarterfinal assignment against Carlos Alcaraz. Even if Paul might not have 100-percent energy in the tank, Fritz is in position to do the heavy lifting. Fritz's serve and forehand should be hard for Murray and Evans to deal with. Fritz figures to be the best player on the court in this match. If he is, Fritz and Paul will win, probably by some margin.

Why Evans / Murray Could Cover The Spread

Murray's determination and energy have helped him and Dan Evans through two matches. The never-say-die attitude of Murray was a defining aspect of the previous round's win after being down match point twice. Murray and Evans are definitely going to be confident going into this match, having survived a very close shave in their last round. Adrenaline is a powerful thing.

We also have to say that Taylor Fritz has not had a great tournament here in Paris. Clay is his worst surface. The idea that he will be the best player of the four on court is hardly a sure thing. Evans and Murray can drag this match into a deciding tiebreaker and prevail.

Final Paul Fritz vs Evans Murray Prediction & Pick

Tommy Paul might be drained by his quarterfinal singles match against Carlos Alcaraz. Evans and Murray have been inconsistent. Betting on this match to go beyond two sets (into a deciding match tiebreaker, which is graded for betting purposes as a third set, even though it isn't a full set) is not a bad play. We do think Fritz's serve makes the difference in a match tiebreaker, however.

Final Paul Fritz vs Evans Murray Prediction & Pick: Paul / Fritz to win in three sets