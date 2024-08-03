ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Braves prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Marlins-Braves.

The Atlanta Braves, one week ago, were in really big trouble. They had lost two straight games to the New York Mets and had fallen behind New York in the National League wild card standings. The team was hemorrhaging. The bats were quiet, the defense was spotty, the bullpen not being as good as it could have been. The Braves had to stop their downward spiral and immediately change the direction of their season. They did exactly that on Saturday, July 27, with a huge win over the Mets. The Braves then won on Sunday to split the four-game series and move 1.5 games in front of New York. The Braves have since won a series in Milwaukee and then won two straight games against the Miami Marlins. They are back in the first National League wild card position. Even if they do fall a few places in the standings, they are still likely to get into the National League playoffs as a lower seed. When they fell behind the Mets, they were in real danger of falling out of the playoff picture (defined as a playoff position in the standings) entirely. One week later, things look a lot better for an Atlanta team which has been hammered by injuries but also needs some of its important hitters, especially Matt Olson, to get hot and perform better over the next two months,

Marlins-Braves Projected Starters

Kyle Tyler vs. Grant Holmes

Kyle Tyler (0-2) has a 4.74 ERA. Tyler hasn't started many games this season. He struggled against the Brewers on Sunday and will try to take advantage of the Braves' combination of injuries and inconsistent performance at the plate.

Last Start: Sunday, July 28 versus the Milwaukee Brewers: 4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 2 starts, 8 2/3 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 9 K

Grant Holmes (0-0) has a 2.54 ERA. Holmes made his first start of the season this past Monday against the Brewers and pitched five strong innings, allowing only one run. He hasn't yet made a home start this season but has pitched at home in relief. The Braves' pitching injuries have forced Holmes into the starting rotation. Let's see how consistent he can be. More outings like his strong effort in Milwaukee will make the Braves very happy.

Last Start: Monday, July 29 versus the Milwaukee Brewers: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 8 K

2024 Home Splits: 12 1/3 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 11 K

Here are the Marlins-Braves MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Braves Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +200

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-113)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Marlins) / Bally Sports South (Braves) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Grant Holmes is an unproven starting pitcher. The Marlins can get to him and win a slugfest. Miami has lost the first two games of this series. Chances are Miami's bats will finally bust loose and find a few more holes than what we have seen the past few nights.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Grant Holmes was good against the Brewers in Milwaukee a few days ago. Why shouldn't he do well against a not-very-talented roster of Miami hitters, especially now that the Marlins have traded Jazz Chisholm to the New York Yankees? Holmes will take control of this game for the Braves.

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick

Two totally unproven starters makes this a game we will avoid entirely.

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5