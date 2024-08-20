Playing with the fastest QBs in Madden 25 expands your offense in so many ways. You can escape the pocket faster and make a big play with your feet. While accuracy and throw power are still the more important attributes, it never hurts to have a mobile QB with dual-threat potential. Therefore, we listed the top 10 fastest QBs in Madden 25 who you can build your Franchise around.

Who Are The Fastest QBs in Madden 25?

The top 10 fastest QBs in Madden 25 at launch include:

Lamar Jackson (BAL) – 95 Speed, 95 Agility, 95 Acceleration Justin Fields (PIT) – 93 Speed, 93 Agility, 96 Acceleration Kyler Murray (AZ) – 92 Speed, 90 Agility, 93 Acceleration Anthony Richardson (IND) – 91 Speed, 88 Agility, 92 Acceleration Malik Willis (TEN) – 90 Speed, 92 Agility, 93 Acceleration Jayden Daniels (WAS) – 90 Speed, 91 Agility, 91 Acceleration Jalen Hurts (PHI) – 89 Speed, 91 Agility, 91 Acceleration Joshua Dobbs (SF) – 89 Speed, 85 Agility, 87 Acceleration Geno Smith (SEA) – 89 Speed, 80 Agility, 84 Acceleration Josh Allen (BUF) – 88 Speed, 85 Agility, 92 Acceleration

Baltimore Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 25, with a 95 Speed rating. Jackson also boasts a 98 OVR rating, the second-highest among Quarterbacks in the game. He's also 27 years old, which puts him in his physical prime. Whether you do a Franchise with the Ravens, or a Fantasy Draft of your own, if Jackson is on the board, take the man.

Of course, you might want someone younger who you can play with longer. In that case we recommend Colts' second-year QB Anthony Richardson, who at 22 years old, has great mobility and throw power to boot. You'll need to develop his accuracy, but that shouldn't be too difficult if you play well with the Colts' stellar offensive line. However, Richardson has an injury rating of 86, meaning you shouldn't carry the ball 15+ times with the man.

If you're a Steelers fan or Justin Fields enjoyer, the Ohio State alum also makes for a nice development piece. Although he has a low OVR rating (75), Fields should be fun to run with. He also boasts the highest acceleration rating with a 96 at launch. Whether you return kicks or throw passes with him, Fields should be satisfying to play with.

But if you want a QB with a great OVR and good speed, select either Jalen Hurts or Josh Allen. The former is a bit younger, so he you won't need to worry about replacing your QB if you use him in Franchise. However, Allen boasts a better OVR (92) as opposed to Hurts' 86. Regardless, both QBs are great playmakers with abilities to flash in the air and on the ground.

Overall, that includes the fastest QBs in Madden 25. If you plan on doing a Fantasy Draft in Franchise Mode, you should definitely aim for some of these players if they're available. If you want more Madden content, check out our guides on passing, catching, kicking, and more. And check out your favorite player ratings if you haven't already.

