Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James has game on and off the court. At just 20 years old, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James has been linked to four women. Thus far, it's been an even mix of his high school flings and long-term relationships.

While he prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, it's hard to keep everything under wraps when paparazzi are ready to track his every move. Here’s a closer look at the women Bronny James has been linked to.

Haley Bramlett

Bronny’s first rumored romance dates back to his sophomore year in high school. Bramlett, who is two years older than James, reportedly made the first move by featuring him in a TikTok video where she talked about attractive basketball players. There aren't a lot of pictures of them together, mostly just stories on Instagram or Snapchat. However, one YouTuber was able to find a few pictures of them together (3:04 mark).

Bramlett later confirmed their short-lived fling through another TikTok video which can be seen from the same YouTube video (3:26 mark).

Tory

Following his rumored fling with Bramlett, Bronny was linked to a girl named Tory. Like Bramlett, Tory was two years older than James and the pair don't have a lot of photos together. In fact, the only evidence tying the two together was a photo Tory posted on her social media.

Peyton Gelfuso

As a junior in high school, James entered his first official relationship with Peyton Gelfuso. The couple dated for at least two years, with Gelfuso accompanying James to both his junior and senior prom.

Their relationship seemed serious, with the pair frequently appearing in each other’s social media posts during their time together. However, the romance allegedly ended around the time Bronny attended USC.

Parker Whitfield

The last woman Bronny has been linked to is Parker Whitfield. Unlike his previous relationships, Whitfield is the first woman James has dated who is the same age as him.

The two first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together at the 2024 Olympics, attending Team USA games and strolling hand-in-hand. Given how James likes to keep things private, the two most likely started dating months prior to the 2024 Olympics.

Bronny often shares affectionate social media comments on Whitfield's posts, and their shared international trips suggest this relationship is more than a casual fling.

While it’s uncertain what the future holds, one thing is clear: James' life will always be under the microscope, and fans will be watching closely. It won't just be about his next big move on the court, but also about the next chapter in his personal life.