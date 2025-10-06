Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga appears committed amid a new peace with his team, following their two-year contract extension. After a long stalemate, Kuminga is all smiles during Warriors preseason, which started with a 111-103 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Kuminga looked really happy to be back in his Warriors uniform, as Marc Spears noted, per ESPN's NBA Today.

“Happiness, joy, peace, which is surprising. I've been around a while,” Spears said. “I remember seeing Allen Iverson being unhappy in Memphis. Jimmy Butler. Stephen Jackson in Golden State. But I saw Kuminga dancing after the game, he told me he was at peace. I think the guys; Steph, Draymond, Jimmy and Buddy Hield played a good role in giving him support, and I think that helped him a lot.”

While Kuminga's long-term future could reside elsewhere, Marc Spears is convinced that Kuminga is happy where he is, with an opportunity to return to the NBA Finals, where he won a championship in 2022.

“Regardless to whether he's at Golden State or somewhere else, he feels like he's going to figure it out,” Spears added. “But at Golden State, he's like I'm committed here, and I want to win a championship here. So, it didn't sound like somebody who was trying to force his way out,” Spears concluded.

"Happiness, joy, peace… I saw Kuminga dancing after the game, he told me he was at peace." Marc Spears says Jonathan Kuminga is committed to winning a championship with the Warriors after signing a 2-year, $48.5 million extension with Golden State 👀 pic.twitter.com/241koPNdFH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 6, 2025

Kuminga finished with five points, six rebounds, and four assists in 15 minutes against the Lakers. Moses Moody's 19 points on 7-of-9 attempts led the Warriors. Stephen Curry added 14 points.

Jonathan Kuminga committed to Warriors' championship goals

Kuminga agreed to a two-year, $46.8 million contract containing a team option in the second year for the 2026-27 season ahead of his October 1 deadline. Kuminga addressed the media for the first time since his deal after Warriors' practice, when a reporter asked Jonathan if he looked at the new deal as a way of betting on himself.

“I wouldn't say that,” Kuminga said. “But I'll tell you – me betting on myself is helping us win the championship. I think that's our goal, and that's how we all look [at it]. I'm blessed; I'm glad we got this done. But my mind isn't [on] betting on myself.”

Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga on if he views this new contract as a bet on himself deal: "I wouldn’t say that… Betting on myself is helping us win the championship." When asked if he wants to be here long-term, he said, "That’s everybody’s goal, to be somewhere long." pic.twitter.com/lSxw1bDtgF — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) October 2, 2025

The Warriors continue their preseason schedule when they face the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.