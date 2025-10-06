To say things haven't gone the way the Baltimore Ravens planned when the season began would be a severe understatement.

Once considered a top-tier Super Bowl favorite heading into the regular season, a certified contender for the AFC North crown following years of Kansas City Chiefs supremacy, the Ravens have had just about everything that could go wrong for a football team go wrong over the first five weeks of the season, losing about a dozen quality player on both sides of the ball, including Lamar Jackson and Nnamdi Madubuike, on the way to a 1-4 record.

With the playoffs suddenly a real question mark mere days into the month of October, it would make sense that some have already written off the Ravens, but in the opinion of John Harbaugh, they really shouldn't, as Baltimore's players remain locked in even after being rocked by the Houston Texans in Week 5.

“This is a very accountable team. This is a very serious-minded, determined team. They don't make excuses. They don't point fingers,” Harbaugh explained. “They're working hard, and they take responsibility for their mistakes. I think we have what it takes to pull ourselves from this.”

On paper, what Harbaugh said is exactly what he should, as, after decades in Charm City, he clearly understands the mindset of a winner. And yet, even the best coaches are going to struggle if they are in a consistent talent deficit, which the Ravens absolutely will be when they face off against a Los Angeles Rams team coming off a nailbiter on Thursday night football with Cooper Rush under center and about a half-dozen reserves earning starts on the defensive side of the ball. For better or worse, the Ravens may have to simply hope they can steal a win or two – and other AFC North teams lose – until Jackson can return; otherwise, the season may be over before Halloween.