The Miami Dolphins are in shambles. Sitting at 1-4, just one game ahead of the cellar-dwelling and winless New York Jets in the AFC East, the pressure is mounting for head coach Mike McDaniel.

After a hot start to the beginning of his tenure that saw the Dolphins reach the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2000-2001, the foundation of what seemed like a strong regime is crumbling, and the 27-24 Week 5 loss to the Carolina Panthers may have been the breaking point.

After his weekly postgame meeting with owner Stephen Ross, McDaniel told reporters the two voiced their frustrations with the outcome.

“He was really frustrated, just like I was,” McDaniel said. “We talked about the challenge ahead to get ready for the [Los Angeles] Chargers, and that was really the extent of it.”

Ross has every right to share his frustrations after Miami's sluggish start. Especially after the Dolphins' collapse against Carolina, which saw them squander a 17-point second-quarter lead and get outscored 27-7 the rest of the game. The outcome is unfamiliar to a Mike McDaniel-led team, which was 10-0 when having a three-score advantage since 2022, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

Although McDaniel insists that he is not focusing on his job security, he did recognize that he cannot keep talking about ways the team can improve without actually doing so.

“It's frustrating because there's a lot of talking, and we need to major in doing,” McDaniel said. “I don't think anybody wants to hear me talk about it as much as I don't feel like saying it, but it doesn't change the steadfast reality that is: You have to get better at things or you'll continue having the same results.”

The Miami Dolphins will have a chance to correct course against the Chargers, coming off a two-game losing streak, in Week 6.