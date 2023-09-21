The Nebraska football team has gotten off to a disastrous start, going just 1-2 to begin the year. After Nebraska went into the season with high expectations under Cornhuskers' first-year coach Matt Rhule, the team has had a disappointing first three games.

The Cornhuskers opened the season with a 13-10 loss to Minnesota before following that game up with a 36-14 loss to Colorado. Nebraska finally earned their first win in Week 3, defeating Northern Illinois 35-11.

Nebraska has had quarterback issues amid the injury to Jeff Sims. After starting the first two games, Sims missed the Northern Illinois game with an ankle injury, but he may be ready for their Week 4 contest versus Louisiana Tech. If Sims is out, expect Heinrich Haarberg to get the start after he filled in for Sims versus Northern Illinois.

However, Matt Rhule is not accepting injuries or any other reason as an excuse for their unsatisfactory play. He said, “There is no excuse for not playing Nebraska football. We hear a lot of excuses. You can hear them if you want to. ‘Ah, well, I'm a little banged up.' We're a little banged up. We're a little tired. We've been through a lot. Who cares?” via Sam McKewon.

Even when Jeff Sims was healthy, his poor play was a big factor in Nebraska's two losses. In the loss to Minnesota, Sims went 11-19 for 114 yards for one touchdown and three interceptions. The next week versus Colorado Sims went 9-15 for 105 yards and an interception. Though Rhule has made it clear Sims is the starting quarterback when he's back healthy, he does need to limit his turnovers going forward.