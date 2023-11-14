Explaining Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson and the Olympians series on Disney+ coming out this December 20.

In the upcoming Percy Jackson series on Disney+ this December 20, we get to see not just the son of Poseidon. But also other characters like Annabeth Chase. So here's everything we know about the daughter of wisdom:

Annabeth Chase's lineage

Once upon a time, Athena the goddess of wisdom and battle met Frederick Chase during his History studies at Harvard. With Athena's assistance, he navigated through his studies, and they eventually fell in love. Soon, they had a child called Annabeth, also known as the “Brainchild,” born from the thoughts of the goddess, a common trait for the children of Athena.

Annabeth arrived at Frederick's doorstep in a golden cradle carried by Zephyros, the West Wind. Frederick, unprepared for parenthood, asked Athena to take Annabeth back to Olympus. But Athena insisted that mortal parents should raise heroes, not their godly ones. Reluctantly, Frederick accepted the responsibility and cared for Annabeth to the best of his abilities. Annabeth ended up adopting her father's last name.

At five, her father remarried, welcoming twin sons Matthew and Bobby with her step-mother. Being a demigod made her a target for monsters. Eventually, it led to frequent conflicts with her parents who believed she posed a constant danger.

In the book “The Mark of Athena,” it's revealed that Annabeth Chase endured nightly assaults by spiders sent by Arachne for three days. Despite being covered in bites and cobwebs, her stepmother dismissed her pleas for help, thinking she was faking it. Unable to prove her suffering and feeling unloved, the demigod ran away at seven.

Camp half-blood

When Annabeth was seven, she hid in an alley. This is where Thalia and Luke, fellow demigods, discovered her. After realizing she was a demigod, they agreed she could join them on their journey. Luke promised to protect her, although he ended up breaking the promise years later.

Together, they fought monsters. During their travels, they encountered Grover, a satyr, who guided them to Camp Half-Blood. Their journey faced challenges, including a Cyclops lair and encounters with Hellhounds and Furies. Thalia sacrificed herself to allow Annabeth, Luke, and Grover to reach Camp Half-Blood safely. To avoid death, Zeus turned thalia into a pine tree.

Annabeth spent the next three years at Camp Half-Blood, communicating with her father through letters. She even briefly returned home at her father's request but quickly went back to camp due to continued monster attacks. Despite nightmares about the Great Prophecy, she stayed at camp, anticipating the arrival of “the one.”

In the film Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, Annabeth first meets Percy Jackson as she captains the opposing team in Capture the Flag at Camp Half-Blood against Percy. From there, the two, together with Grover, embarked on journeys to fight monsters. Despite her initial harshness, she cares deeply for others, as seen with her conflicted feelings for Luke. Sally Jackson even praises Annabeth's level-headedness, and she hides her true emotions behind anger or teasing.

Annabeth also becomes reckless when Percy is involved, fearing separation. But her relief turns to anger when reunited.

Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson series

Annabeth Chase, much like her mother, is a smart and witty intellectual. Her calculating eyes make her seem ready for a fight during a first meeting. She enjoys architecture, spending her free time designing buildings or exploring monuments.

While kind-hearted, she can be fiercely loyal once won over. This time, we'll see how she will turn out in the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series on Disney+.