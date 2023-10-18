Some new photos of the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series headed to Disney+ have surfaced.

Photos of the guest stars of Percy Jackson and the Olympians recently came to light and are featured in IGN.

Additionally, there are more photos from the upcoming series, as Variety revealed.

And going a bit further into the print realm, Rick Riordan's creation made the magazine's cover story, which was posted on X.

This week’s Variety cover story: ‘Percy Jackson’ Strikes Back: How Rick Riordan Defied Fox’s Failed Movies, Fought Racist Trolls and Finally Returned to Hollywood for Disney+ Series https://t.co/Ta9kM7HMXS pic.twitter.com/mNZtrHmXuP — Variety (@Variety) October 18, 2023

The new series is lucky that it's coming because it seemed Uncle Rick swore off Hollywood a while back. It was due to not being a fan of the Percy movies and their lackluster ticket sales.

His thoughts on the movies were pretty bitter.

Behind the scenes of Variety's cover shoot with "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri. Read the full story here: https://t.co/Ta9kM7HMXS pic.twitter.com/ZPyYFyQxaE — Variety (@Variety) October 18, 2023

“Well, to you guys, it's a couple hours' entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it,” Riordan stated.

“After the movie experience, I basically wrote off Hollywood for a long, long time. I really didn't want to have anything to do with the film industry,” he added.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast

Now, though, the author is quite enthusiastic when he talks about the cast for the new Disney+ series.

“They're perfect, and they've only become more perfect,” he said.

Some of the young stars include Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Sava. The guest stars include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Toby Stephens, and many more.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will debut on Disney+ on December 20, 2023, to celebrate Percy Jackson's birthday.

If Uncle Rick is happy with the new series, fans should be, too.