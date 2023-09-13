Former NFL reporter Jim Trotter is suing the NFL for discrimination stemming from his public challenge of Commissioner Rodger Goodell on the league's record of “race discrimination and lack of diversity”, per a report by CNN. Trotter announced via his Twitter account in March that his contract with NFL Network would not be renewed, ending a working relationship that he had with the network since 2018. In the lawsuit, Trotter alleges that Vice President of On-Air Talent Management Sandra Nunez asked him if he was in alignment with the NFL after his public challenge and critique of Rodger Goodell and the lack of diversity and inclusion in the league. When he said he wasn't, his contract wasn't renewed.

Trotter also details experiences of discrimination with several members of league personnel. Most notably he says that Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula said, “If the Black players don’t like it here, they should go back to Africa and see how bad it is.” He also alleges that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in an interview with him about a lack of black coaches and front office leaders in the NFL, “If Blacks feel some kind of way, they should buy their own team and hire who they want to hire.”. Both Jones and Pegula vehemently deny the accusations.

Trotter is an alumnus of Howard University, graduating with a Bachelors in Communications in 1986. While a student at Howard, he served as the sports editor for the famed school newspaper The Hilltop. Trotter serves as a mentor for several aspiring media professionals and in a quote obtained by Howard Magazine writer Edward Hill, he speaks about his hope that his work will help change the industry.

“At this point, I try to be a sounding board and support system for young Blacks entering the profession… I would like to think that some of my efforts will someday make a difference.”

Since leaving NFL Network, Trotter has become a national columnist for The Athletic covering the intersection of sports, race, and culture.