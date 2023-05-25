Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back on her opinion of the popular singing competition show American Idol. According to her, the show marked the downfall of society, per People. “People like to be judgy,” she said.

On the topic of reality TV shows, Goldberg explained that Idol caused and encouraged people to dole out harsh criticisms, bathe in drama, and cause arguments at the expense of the people behind the screen. The EGOT winner said, “People watch these shows because they make them feel better.”

She talked more specifically about American Idol, citing them as the downfall. “I think that we, as a society, love to watch stuff to judge folks. I’ve always thought that the beginning of the downfall of society was with, what’s the name of that show?” Goldberg said, before someone else reminded her the name.

“Once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amok with it, and it’s gone out of control,” said Goldberg. “They invited the public to decide who that person was and I feel once we did that, it began us in a cycle which we have not [gotten out of].”

It’s important to note that American Idol wasn’t always owned by ABC, but as of now, they do. Whoopi Goldberg continued, “When I was watching it, ABC didn’t have it. They have it now, it’s a different show, it’s a very different show. The judges are different with the people who are coming. ABC knows that I feel like this. I’ve told them. It had nothing to do with them, it had to do with the show.”