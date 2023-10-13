Whoopi Goldberg hasn't been on The View for two days, but she has been in the Vatican and met Pope Francis, and it might just be for Sister Act 3, Deadline reported. The EGOT-winner has been absent from the show, but an Instagram story of the actress revealed that she had just met the Pope in the Vatican. Goldberg said it was “remarkable.”

She also stopped by to point out St. Peter's Square, saying, “Picture Sister Act, all the nuns, standing here waiting for the Pope to come out. Maybe that's gonna happen in the movie.”

Before heading off to Italy, Goldberg criticized actress Rachel Bilson regarding her comments on the appropriate “body count” men should have. Bilson defended her comments on her podcast, saying it's a safe space for discussion, while acknowledging her respect for Goldberg.

Goldberg seems to be scouting for locations for the much anticipated Sister Act 3. Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit came out 30 years ago.

Producer Tyler Perry and Whoopi Goldberg have spoken making the third movie, which has a development deal with Disney. However, there have been no updates so far.

Perry told The View more than a year ago that he loved the idea of making the film, “but the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I'd like to. We've got a good script. We're off to a great start.”

The original film, which came out in 1992, was one of the most financially successful comedies in the early '90s. It had a worldwide gross earnings of $231 million against a $31 million budget.

Aside from the sequel, there is also a Sister Act musical. It premiered in California in 2006 and then went on to West End in 2009.

Sister Act is the story of a lounge singer who becomes a witness to an organized crime's execution. She is then placed under protective custody at a struggling convent, using the name Sister Mary Clarence.