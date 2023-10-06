Actress Rachel Bilson has responded to criticism from Whoopi Goldberg and the cast of “The View” regarding her recent comments on men's sexual histories. The controversy arose during an episode of Bilson's podcast, “Broad Ideas,” where she and her co-hosts discussed whether they would want to know about their partners' past sexual experiences, CNN reports.

During the podcast conversation, Bilson mentioned her view on what she considered a “really low” number of sexual partners for a man, suggesting that if a man in his 40s had only been with a small number of women, it might be considered unusual. She quickly added that it depended on various factors, including the length of past relationships.

Goldberg, while discussing the topic on “The View,” questioned the need for such judgments and asked why it should be anyone's business. She expressed her opinion that if a couple is happy together, there should be no reason to scrutinize their sexual histories.

Whoopi Goldberg is perplexed by actress Rachel Bilson's views on her romantic partners' sexual history… https://t.co/lVf5wa8S74 pic.twitter.com/lTZaxZC0nJ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 6, 2023

In response to the criticism from Goldberg and “The View,” Bilson shared her thoughts during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She expressed her initial concern when she saw that Goldberg had criticized her comments and emphasized her respect for Goldberg as a longtime fan.

Bilson defended her podcast, highlighting the safe and open environment they create for discussions. She also mentioned her decision to keep the entire conversation in the podcast, including her initial comments, to demonstrate that people may reflect on their statements and opinions over time.

Bilson further clarified that she didn't intend to pass judgment on anyone's sex life and stressed that the main point she wanted to convey was that such judgments shouldn't matter. She acknowledged personal growth and a shift away from making judgmental statements about others.

The exchange highlights the importance of open dialogue and the potential for evolving perspectives in discussions about intimate topics.