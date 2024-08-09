Eli Roth's Borderlands movie adaptation features Oscar winners like Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis. The former explained her reason for joining the project. The movie has been panned by critics.

During an interview with USA Today, Blanchett revealed she attempted to keep her kids away from video games during the pandemic. Roth ended up asking Blanchett to play Lilith in his adaptation.

She revealed that she found the Borderlands video game “quite addictive.” Blanchett specifically admired female characters and the fan base.

“I thought, ‘This could really be interesting,'” Blanchett said. “In the game, there was always a nod and a wink; a deliberate B-grade mash-up of chunky sci-fi and spaghetti Western.”

Starring in Borderlands also meant Blanchett got to act with Curtis and Gina Gershon. Still, Blanchett acknowledges that Borderlands is not high-brow cinema — specifically mentioning The Grapes of Wrath and Blade Runner. “It's its own strange, weird thing, and when you look at the casting, there's a motley quality to it,” she explained.

While talking about movies that are “hits” and “flops,” the Oscar winner said she does not focus on that conversation.

“Sometimes the films we hold up as the greatest of all time were not financial or audience successes, yet they've become classics,” Blanchett claimed.

This brought Cate Blanchett back to Borderlands, which she concedes is unlikely to be regarded as a cinematic masterpiece.

“I'm not saying Borderlands is a classic! It's fun, fun fun, but it's not Citizen Kane!” she said.

What is Borderlands?

The upcoming Borderlands movie is an adaptation of the video game series of the same name. Eli Roth, best known for his work in the horror genre, including Cabin Fever, Hostel, and Thanksgiving, directed and co-wrote the script with Joe Crumble.

However, when reshoots occurred in 2023, Roth was not present due to making Thanksgiving. In his place, Tim Miller (Deadpool) directed the reshoots.

Borderlands features a star-studded ensemble. Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Édgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis lead it.

Lionsgate is the distributor of the movie. They held the world premiere in Los Angeles, California, on August 6. It was subsequently released on August 9.

Who is Cate Blanchett?

Cate Blanchett is a two-time Oscar winner for performances in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine. She has also received six other nominations for her roles in Elizabeth, Notes on a Scandal, I'm Not There, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Carol, and Tár.

After gaining widespread recognition for her performance in Elizabeth, Blanchett had roles in The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Gift, and Charlotte Gray.

Beginning in 2001, Blanchett played Galadriel in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings adaptations. She would return in the subsequent Hobbit trilogy.

That is not Blanchett's only foray into franchise filmmaking. She starred in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008 and also starred in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, Thor: Ragnarok, and Ocean's 8.

Recently, Blanchett has starred in Don't Look Up, Nightmare Alley, and Pinnochio. The latter two movies — Nightmare Alley and Pinnochio — were directed by Guillermo del Toro.

Borderlands is in theaters.