After the Eras Tour's Vienna shows were canceled due to an alleged terrorist plot, Taylor Swift fans are still celebrating the singer.

Nicole Auerbach on X (formerly Twitter) shared images from the scene of Swifties in Vienna. They gathered on Cornelia Street, with thousands of fans exchanging friendship bracelets and singing her songs.

In a video captured by Auerbach, Swifties sang “You're on Your Own, Kid” in the streets. They are all singing in unison.

Lastly, Auerbach gave a shoutout to their favorite outfit. One fan had a white dress that allowed fans to write the name of the “Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” from their past.

While Swifties are surely disappointed that Swift will not be performing in Vienna, they seem to be taking it in stride. They still got to celebrate their favorite singer.

Why were Taylor Swift's Vienna shows canceled?

Originally, Taylor Swift was set to perform three shows on the Eras Tour in Vienna, Austria, from August 8-10. However, after Austrian authorities said that two suspects had been arrested after an alleged terrorist plot, the shows were canceled. The authorities allege that the two suspects were targeting the city's major events, which would presumably include the Eras Tour.

Luckily, fans who bought tickets will automatically be refunded. Still, surely Swifties were hoping to catch the Eras Tour during its stop in Vienna.

The Eras Tour

The Eras Tour is Swift's biggest venture to date. The 149-date tour is Swift's first since the pandemic. Since albums like Lover, Folklore, and Evermore did not get proper tours, Swift takes all of them on the road.

Throughout each three-hour, 45-song show, Swift takes her fans through a journey through her discography. She plays songs from almost all of her albums during each set. Additionally, she usually breaks out a deep cut or two during the acoustic mini-set.

Since the Vienna shows are canceled, Swift only has five more dates remaining on the European leg of the Eras Tour. The five shows will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, from August 15-20.

After that, Swift will return to North America to close out the tour. Nine shows will be performed in the United States, while the final nine will be performed in Canada.

The Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. Swift spent most of 2023 touring North America before closing out the first year of the tour with shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

In February 2024, Swift resumed it with shows in Japan and Australia before heading to Singapore for six shows. She then took another break before starting the European leg of the tour on May 9.

The European leg

Since then, Swift has country-hopped around Europe, taking the Eras Tour to France, England, Ireland, and more. She just wrapped up seven shows in Germany and three in Poland and now has an extended break before returning to Wembley due to the Vienna cancelation.

To commemorate the tour, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a concert film, was released. It made over $260 million at the box office and is now streaming on Disney+ with an extended (Taylor's Version) cut.