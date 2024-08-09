The Las Vegas Raiders are going through a transition period under center. Journeyman Gardner Minshew and unproven youngster Aidan O'Connell are their two top options, so they don’t anticipate being a great offense. What should be helpful, though, is Brock Bowers coming along nicely.

Bowers, the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and the only tight end taken in the first 50 selections, is coming off a monster career at Georgia. He's a big, strong receiving threat that often proves tough to bring down given his speed and size. His transition to the NFL level appears to be going smoothly.

As the Raiders prepare for the 2024 season, Bowers is looking better than expected and seems to be a major factor in their plans from the jump, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Head coach Antonio Pierce knows he has a special player in his midst.

Brock Bowers emerging as top option in Raiders offense

Fowler writes the following: “First-round pick Brock Bowers will be incredibly difficult to keep off the field. He has been as advertised as a playmaker while also proving stouter as a run blocker than anticipated. In one goal-line sequence, he went in motion for a run-block assignment, ran a reverse play and sprung open by the sideline for a Minshew touchdown throw. The versatility was evident. So while Michael Mayer will be a factor, Bowers seems inevitable. ‘Brock is different,’ Pierce said. ‘He's a tight end, because that's what he's labeled as, but he can play all over the field…He's even more special with the ball in his hands.’”

The emergence of Bowers is great news for everyone but especially for Davante Adams, whom defense can no longer key fully in on as the only major pass-catching threat. Jakobi Meyers and Michael Mayer make for some other solid options, though it will really all depend on how the Las Vegas quarterbacks perform.

Although the league is littered with great tight ends, even young ones, Bowers could prove to be among the best of the best in very short order.