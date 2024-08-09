As the summer heat rises, so does the intensity of the competition for roster spots and starting positions in NFL training camps. For the Seattle Seahawks, the 2024 training camp has been a mix of excitement, heated tussles, and, unfortunately, some early struggles. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the new season. However, a few players who were expected to stand out have encountered significant challenges. This phase of training camp has highlighted four key Seahawks players who are struggling to find their rhythm, casting doubts on their roles in the upcoming season.

The Seahawks So Far

Mike Macdonald stepped into Pete Carroll’s shoes. Of course, this comes with high expectations. Known for his successful two-year stint as the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, Macdonald has garnered praise for his football acumen. At just 36 years old, he brings a youthful energy to the team. That was in contrast to Carroll, who, despite being 72, never lacked enthusiasm. Sure, Carroll’s tenure was remarkable. That said, it seems the franchise felt it was time for a new direction. Macdonald appears to be a fitting successor to lead this transition.

If Macdonald manages to guide the Seahawks back to the playoffs in his debut season, a lot of the credit will likely go to Geno Smith returning to his 2022 form. Smith was a revelation that year. He was a 32-year-old journeyman who unexpectedly led the league in completion percentage, throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. His performance earned him a three-year, $75 million contract from Seattle. However, his 2023 season was a step back. The Seahawks have given him another chance, but he’ll need to significantly improve if he hopes to remain the starter into 2025.

Here we’ll look at the four key Seattle Seahawks players who are struggling early during the 2024 NFL training camp.

Sam Howell, QB

If Sam Howell was aiming to ignite a quarterback competition during the early days of camp, he fell short of expectations. While taking snaps with the second-team offense, Howell’s accuracy was a glaring issue. His throws were erratic and often missed open receivers. These resulted in interceptions or incomplete passes that weren’t even close to their targets. The bigger concern now isn’t whether Howell can challenge Smith for the starting role, but rather how reliable he would be if thrust into game situations.

Although there has been some progress in Howell’s performance over the past few practices, he remains far from Smith’s level. Alarmingly, there were moments early in camp when QB3 PJ Walker seemed better suited to the offense than Howell.

Kenny McIntosh, RB

Last weekend’s annual mock game was tough for all the running backs. This was likely due to a lack of cohesive offensive schemes and subpar blocking from the offensive line. Conversely, we saw a dominating performance by the defensive line. The silver lining is that Seahawks fans already know Kenneth Walker III is a proven talent. In addition, Zach Charbonnet showed promise in 2023. The real battle is for the backup roles behind them.

Unfortunately, Kenny McIntosh might have saved his worst showing for the mock game. He dropped a pass on a checkdown and failed to make any noteworthy contributions otherwise. To make matters worse, McIntosh may have ceded ground, and potentially future reps, to George Holani. Holani ran with purpose, looking like a back determined to secure a roster spot. Meanwhile, McIntosh appeared to lack that same drive.

Nick Harris, C

Nick Harris entered camp fighting for a spot as Olu Oluwatimi’s backup at center. However, his performance in drills so far has been disappointing. His struggles are compounded by the fact that the Seahawks recently signed Connor Williams. This adds even more competition. Harris’s lack of versatility in other positions means that if he can’t secure a place as a center, his chances of making the roster are slim.

In one particularly humiliating drill, Harris was completely overpowered by first-round draft pick Byron Murphy. Yes, Murphy is undoubtedly talented. That said, Harris, as a seasoned veteran, should have been able to hold his own against a younger player. Instead, Harris looked outmatched, resembling a high school player in comparison.

Dre’Mont Jones, DL

Defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones had been sidelined since July 26 due to a hamstring injury. He finally returned to practice on Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity. The team was only going through walk-throughs without pads, but it was still a positive sign that Jones might be on the path to a full return. Macdonald indicated optimism about Jones’s prospects. The coach stated that he believes Jones could be fully back next week.

Looking Ahead

As the Seattle Seahawks continue to navigate the challenges of the 2024 NFL training camp, the struggles of key players like Sam Howell, Kenny McIntosh, Nick Harris, and Dre’Mont Jones have become points of concern. Yes, training camp is a time for growth and adjustment. Still, these early setbacks could significantly impact the Seahawks’ roster decisions and overall team dynamics as they approach the regular season. For these players, the remaining days of the preseason will be critical.

They’ll need to demonstrate resilience and improvement to secure their roles and contribute to the team’s success. The Seahawks have a storied tradition of overcoming adversity, and these players will need to channel that spirit if they hope to make a meaningful impact in the upcoming season. As fans look ahead with a mix of hope and apprehension, the performances of these struggling players will undoubtedly shape the narrative of Seattle’s 2024 campaign.