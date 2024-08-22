The Portland Trail Blazers are still in a transitional phase, looking to build a new identity in a post-Damian Lillard world. Scoot Henderson was not exactly the big prize in the 2023 NBA Draft but the organization is ready to make the best of the situation. There were a lot worse outcomes after all and Chauncey Billups has plenty of talent to build a competitive squad.

Portland may not push for an NBA Playoffs spot this season, but they seem close to turning a corner as a franchise sooner rather than later. Henderson is seeking out second opinions after a rough rookie year. These ten bold predictions becoming a reality would go a long way to convincing Chauncey Billups and the Trail Blazers' young locker room they are on the right path.

Scoot Henderson scoops up MIP votes

Henderson’s rookie season did not go as planned, leaving fans and analysts questioning his immediate impact. Despite the setbacks, there are several reasons to remain optimistic about his and the team’s future. Shooting 81.9% from the free throw line and 32.5% from three-point range as a 19-year-old in the NBA is impressive. The Trail Blazers can build on that and Henderson's rim-pressuring drives this season to see what fits around the 2023 NBA Draft second overall pick.

Bold prediction: Henderson has a more middle-of-the-pack line in the traditional stats this season, earning some momentum as an NBA MIP candidate.

Shaedon Sharpe reaches sniper status

Shaedon Sharpe averaged 15.9 points per game last season. With Scoot better setting the table, Sharpe will knock down more shots this season. Just one more bucket per half gets the 21-year-old Canadian to the 20 PPG threshold that marks a truly elite offensive option.

Bold prediction: Sharpe will take a significant leap in his development, becoming a primary scoring option for the Trail Blazers. Expect him to average over 20 points per game, showcasing a scoring versatility that scares several Western Conference contenders.

Deandre Ayton becomes an All-Star

Ayton's presence in the paint, combined with improved offensive skills, will make him a dominant force in the Western Conference. Rudy Gobert's goose has been cooked thanks to an inability to close games in the Olympics and NBA. Anthony Davis will have another down year trying to keep LeBron James fresh. A slew of injuries helps Ayton slide into one of the final spots.

Bold prediction: Deandre Ayton will elevate his game to new heights, earning his first All-Star selection. Hey, it's bold and the big man needs to reset the narrative around his career somehow. Averaging 20 points and 12 rebounds per game will be hard to ignore.

Anfernee Simons gets sold for parts

Simons has become somewhat of an afterthought when it comes to Portland's future championship core despite leading the team in scoring last season. The 25-year-old has all of the pieces to be a solid playoff contributor but has not put them together quite yet.

He averaged 22.6 points and 5.5 assists per game on 43% shooting from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc. Simons also has two years and $53.6 million remaining on the current deal, making him very attractive for contenders being pressured under the new CBA.

Bold prediction: Simons is sold off for spare parts at the trade deadline after a reportedly bigger deal gets yanked off the table.

Jerami Grant Leads the team in scoring

Jerami Grant will emerge as the Blazers’ leading scorer, taking on a larger offensive role once Simons is shipped out. His ability to score from all three levels will be crucial for Portland’s success this season but it'll be the easy putbacks and lobs that lead to a bump in points per game. Grant's grunt work down low and ability to hit some outside shots should keep the pressure off of Sharpe and Henderson.

Bold prediction: Grant goes off for several 30+ point games before the All-Star break.

Deni Avdija Becomes a key playmaker

Newly acquired Deni Avdija will thrive with the Trail Blazers, becoming a key playmaker as a secondary ball-handler. The 23-year-old's versatility and basketball IQ will be instrumental in Portland’s offensive schemes going forward. It's easy to see Avdija improving on last season's 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game averages after escaping the Washington Wizards.

Bold prediction: Avdija has a career-high in assists and it is not particularly close at over five per game.

Donovan Clingan Emerges as a defensive anchor

Rookie Donovan Clingan will quickly establish himself as a defensive anchor for the Blazers behind Ayton and Grant. His much-needed shot-blocking and rebounding abilities will provide a solid foundation for Portland, leading to some early NBA Rookie of the Year chatter. It'll be hard to hold off more offensively-focused first-year players but Clingan will still earn First-Team All-Rookie votes.

Bold prediction: Clingan leads Portland in total blocks by the end of the season regardless of whether Ayton is still on the team.

Matisse Thybulle turns into a first-round pick

Matisse Thybulle keeps playing well just to be cast off to the wayside once things really get interesting. The Boston Celtics selected Thybulle in 2019 just to reroute the rookie to the Philadelphia 76ers. Portland picked up the two-time NBA All-Defense Second Team member in a four-team deal this summer. It's not too bold to expect more of the same for sitting on an $11 million expiring deal. Even Team Australia strung him along this summer.

Bold prediction: Thybulle is moved to a team with a winning record at the trade deadline for a first-round pick or swap option and prospects.

Portland finishes with decent defense

Under the guidance of head coach Chauncey Billups, the Blazers will transform into a respectable defensive foe. Henderson and Sharpe cannot get much worse individually and should improve with more repetitions. With Ayton, Avdija, Clingan, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams III anchoring the defense Portland is bound to put up a bit more resistance next season.

Bold prediction: Portland will finish the season with a top-12 defensive rating.

Chauncey Billups bids adieu

Chauncey Billups will be recognized for his exceptional coaching, guiding the Blazers through a challenging season and maximizing the potential of his young roster. His efforts might not be enough to win the NBA's Coach of the Year award but there will be considerable progress to point to at the end of the season. There will not be many more wins though. Portland needs their next two draft picks to fall into the lottery.

Bold prediction: Billups has the Trail Blazers on track for a better win total but does not return to the team next season.