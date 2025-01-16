The legendary two-sport athlete and Heisman Trophy winner, Bo Jackson, has opted to forgo a $21 million judgment against his niece and nephew, Thomas Lee Anderson and Erica M. Anderson. The decision comes after the parties reached a private agreement, resolving a legal battle that began in 2023 when Jackson accused his relatives of harassment and extortion.

The initial lawsuit, filed in Cobb County Superior Court, claimed the Andersons had engaged in a campaign of intimidation and harassment beginning in 2022, attempting to extort $20 million from Jackson. The allegations included threatening social media posts, public defamation, and the disclosure of private information, which Jackson argued caused severe emotional distress.

In February 2024, Judge Jason D. Marbutt ruled in Jackson’s favor, issuing a $21 million judgment and a permanent protective order. The order barred the Andersons from contacting or harassing Jackson and his immediate family and required them to stay at least 500 yards away, except under specific circumstances, such as family events or court appearances. However, the Andersons did not participate in the case after consenting to a temporary protective order in May 2023.

Bo Jackson forgoes his $21M suit

Following the February ruling, the Andersons, through new legal representation, sought to overturn the judgment. This led to two mediations between the parties, culminating in a private settlement. The terms of the consent judgment, finalized this week, vacated the earlier ruling and awarded no damages to either side. Both parties agreed to pay their legal fees and reaffirmed the protective measures requiring the Andersons to avoid contact with Jackson’s family.

Jackson’s decision to forgo the monetary award underscores his desire to move past the dispute. “The parties have conducted two mediations and have reached a private agreement resolving this dispute,” the filing stated.

The retired athlete, now 62, has previously expressed concerns for his family’s safety during the ordeal. The lawsuit detailed his fears stemming from the Andersons’ actions and their demand for $20 million to cease the harassment.

Despite stepping back from the financial judgment, Jackson retains the protective measures initially granted by the court. These measures ensure his family’s safety while signaling a conclusion to the publicized conflict.

This resolution highlights Jackson’s commitment to resolving the matter privately and peacefully. As one of sports’ most iconic figures, Jackson’s decision to abandon the judgment reflects a focus on family and personal well-being over financial retribution.