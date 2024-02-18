Bob Marley: One Love sang its way to the top spot at the box office while Madame Web couldn't swing that high off the ground.

Valentine's Day week saw Bob Marley: One Love and Madame Web gave both films effectively a week in theaters by the time Sunday rolled around and the box office was tallied. For one, it proved to be a fruitful week at movie theaters for One Love while the box office returns for Madame Web reflected poor reviews and fan reception.

Bob Marley: One Love would take the top spot at the box office with roughly $27.7 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic haul to $51 million in the six days following its Valentine's Day release according to Deadline. With a worldwide box office haul of around $80 million, the general consensus is that the musical biopic overperformed especially with the mixed reactions One Love received from critics ahead of release.

“The footage released was emotionally moving to fans, who are heading to the theater saying ‘its a long time coming, for a Bob Marley biopic,” analytics firm RelishMix told Deadline.

By contrast, Madame Web has struggled to swing off the ground despite also releasing on Valentine's Day and having the same six day window that Bob Marley: One Love had. It still took the number two spot at the domestic box office with $17.6 million over the traditional weekend, bringing its own six day haul to $25.8 million.

It is a distant drop from second to third place, which was occupied by Matthew Vaughn's action spy comedy Argylle with another $4.72 million. This cements Argylle's place as a massive box office bomb with a haul of roughly $76 million against a budget of over $200 million.

Migration and Wonka hang on to round out the top five with $3.75 million and $3.49 million, respectively, over the traditional three day weekend.