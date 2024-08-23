After back to back No. 1 picks in the WNBA Draft, the Indiana Fever are firmly in the playoff race. All that remains is where the Fever will ultimately be seeded. They'll most likely be in the bottom half of the playoff standings, and according to former WNBA star Sue Bird, the duo of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell is a huge reason why the Fever might be dangerous come the postseason.

“What I've learned in my experience is pace of play trumps physicality, it trumps size, it can trump experience,” Sue Bird said. “What I see in Caitlin Clark, what I see in Kelsey Mitchell, they're just ramming it down people's throats.”

Currently, the Fever are the 7th seed in the WNBA standings with a record of 13-15. They're a mere one and half games back of the Phoenix Mercury for the 6th seed. They're one and a half games ahead of the Chicago Sky who are in 8th place. The Fever will likely finish anywhere between six to eight.

The Fever have certainly been a team that plays at a high tempo with two guards in Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell who are phenomenal at pushing the pace. Sue Bird could have a point in that they might be a worrisome prospect for a higher seeded team in the first round.

Caitlin Clark has helped lead Fever transformation



The last time the Fever made the WNBA playoffs was back during the 2016 season. That year they lost in the first round against the Phoenix Mercury when the first round was still single elimination. But with Caitlin Clark in town, there is renewed hope in Fever-land.

Clark is currently in a tight battle with Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award. But at the current moment, Clark might have the slight edge.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark has formed strong chemistry not only with backcourt mate Kelsey Mitchell as Bird pointed out, but with 2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston.

Through 28 games, Clark has been averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 41.2 percent shooting from the field, 32.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She was selected as an All-Star this season.

Aside from her play on the court, Clark has also helped usher in a new era for the WNBA that includes widespread attention and coverage.