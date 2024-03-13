You’ve probably heard, but the New York Knicks have been uncharacteristically banged up since February. As a result, they’ve done what any team in their position would do, played their role players more. And instead of being celebrated for maintaining the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race despite the injuries, the Knicks are being criticized by Candace Parker, again.
Parker alluded to the team’s durability and how playing their “main guys” such heavy minutes could hinder a possible playoff run.
“There’s more optimism with guys coming off injuries, or potentially coming off injuries,” Parker said on Inside the NBA on TNT Tuesday night. “But you also have to think about the amount of minutes the main guys have had to log. If you look at Josh Hart, he’s averaging over 40 minutes (per game). Jalen Brunson, 35 minutes. You talk about DiVincenzo. You go down the line. So, I just wonder if they’re going to be able to get to the finish line healthy.”
We get it, Candace. Inside The NBA must fill its time with NBA-oriented content. But like your take on Brunson, this is wrong.
Knicks' “main guys” overworked?
First of all, it’s hard to take this criticism seriously when it refers to New York’s “main guys”. Why? Well, in addition to their most important player (Brunson), Parker cited Hart and DiVincenzo, both of whom are obviously important to the Knicks’ success.
What Parker failed to mention is that New York’s second (OG Anunoby), third (Julius Randle), and fourth (Mitchell Robinson) most important players have been out for between seven and 13 weeks. Granted, all suffered injuries. But each injury was more of a fluke than one derived from wear and tear.
And with those injuries, came significant rest for their legs, respectively. So, while Hart and DiVincenzo might be slightly worn down, the Knicks’ have a great deal of talent returning in the near future. Look at what happened Tuesday night with just Anunoby back in the starting lineup.
Will Knicks stumble to make it to finish line?
But back to the initial premise, will Brunson, DiVincenzo, and Hart struggle to make it to the finish line? Parker cited Hart’s 40 minutes per game and the increased workload on Brunson and DiVincenzo. The thing is, there is nothing uncommon about starters and stars playing 35 or more minutes per game. The Knicks leader in minutes per game is ironically Randle (35.4 mpg), who ranks just 15th in minutes per game. In other words, 14 guys play more minutes per game than any Knick.
Looked at differently, Brunson is the only Knicks player to appear in the top 20 of total minutes played this season (2108, 19th in the NBA). Who’s played more than him? Coby White (2388), DeMar DeRozan (2372), and Mikal Bridges (2300) rank first, second, and third in the NBA.
But none of the top three are too concerned with the playoffs. What about guys worried about potentially playing through June? There's plenty. Domantas Sabonis (2292), Jayson Tatum (2224), Anthony Davis (2222), Anthony Edwards (2214), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2203), to name a few.
To summarize, this is simply a false narrative. The idea that a 27-year-old (DiVincenzo) and a 29-year-old (Hart) can't play extended minutes is preposterous. What's more, insinuating that the Knicks are flirting with being burnt out when their core will finally be complete again in the near future is even crazier. Ultimately, New York is incredibly well-positioned to make a run. And the only thing they need is some luck regarding the return of Randle and Robinson.