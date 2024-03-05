It looks like the New York Knicks dodged a bullet. Jalen Brunson left Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after their first offensive possession with a knee contusion, leaving fans understandably worried. Thankfully for the Knicks, X-rays were negative and the former Villanova Wildcat is listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, which is a much better status than what was expected.
Brunson’s injury could have effectively ended the Knicks season, as they remain locked in a dog fight for seeding in the Eastern Conference playoff race. New York sits in fourth-place, but they are only 2.5 games ahead of the eighth-seeded Indiana Pacers.
Given Brunson’s impact and leadership, New York cannot afford to be without their point guard for too long. Especially considering all of New York's other injuries. Fortunately, the Knicks' upcoming schedule should give Brunson some extra rest one way or the other.
Shake Milton to the rescue?
While the Knicks wait to see how long Brunson will be out, there’s a free agent signing who could impact New York's success now and into the playoffs — Shake Milton. Milton cleared waivers on Monday after being let go by the Detroit Pistons, and intends to sign with the Knicks. He was traded to Detroit by the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to the deadline.
Milton is a good scorer and play maker. He averaged 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in five seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers before this season. However, he has struggled this year, playing a career-low 13.2 minutes per game. Generally speaking, Milton is not an efficient shooter. But he represents another point guard on a roster clearly in need of assistance.
It is important to note that Milton should not take minutes from Miles McBride, who is playing great of late. He's averaging 10.6 points and 3 assists per game while shooting 41% on three-point attempts in his last five games, which includes an absolute gem on Sunday night (16 points and 5 assists in 47 minutes).
Instead, Milton should be seen as a valuable insurance policy in the event that Brunson (or McBride) suffers another injury.
More reinforcements on the way
Brunson isn't the only Knick who received good news. OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson all traveled with the Knicks to Cleveland for Sunday night’s game, which is a good sign.
Coach Tom Thibodeau described the three stars traveling with the team as “the next step now that they’re doing more on the court,” according to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy. Randle also worked out (and took light contact with pads) on the court on Sunday morning, which is another very good sign.
As of Tuesday, the Knicks have 21 games remaining in the 2023-24 season. Their remaining road is essentially middle-of-the-pack in terms of difficulty, as they possess the 14th-easiest remaining schedule. But injuries can complicate things, making every game more difficult.
Fortunately, it looks like Brunson sidestepped a major injury and the other injured Knicks should return soon, too. If New York can get fully healthy before the playoffs, they could upset a few higher-seeded teams en route to a deep playoff run. But health is an important variable.