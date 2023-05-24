Teddy Atlas doesn’t believe Gervonta Davis is the sole face of boxing just yet.

With his win over Ryan Garcia in their blockbuster super fight last month, many in the boxing world have now crowned “Tank” as the face of the sport.

At the same time, there are some who dispute that claim such as Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn who believes Canelo Alvarez is still easily the face of boxing.

Boxing analyst and former trainer Atlas seems to be in agreement with Hearn as he believes both Alvarez and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury have an argument over Davis as they fight in heavier weight classes.

“I think that Canelo and Fury might have an argument over that!” Atlas said on the SHOWTIME Sports on The Last Stand podcast (via Boxing-Social). “The history of the sport tends to lean towards a heavyweight being that ‘face’.”

Of course, while heavyweights are usually the face of the sport, Canelo Alvarez is currently a bigger name worldwide than Fury despite fighting at 168 pounds.

And so, it’s more than possible that Davis can become the face of boxing if he continues to have big fights that do well in the box office.

What Atlas won’t dispute, however, is how good Davis is.

Known for being a one-punch knockout artist, the American has shown in his last few fights — and especially against Garcia — that he is the total package.

“What I will confirm, what I will validate, what I will second is that he is a hell of a fighter,” Atlas continued. “He’s much more than what a lot people thought he was, which was just a good puncher, he is a complete son of a gun.

“Not just physically and technically, but mentally. He thinks like a fighter, he behaves like a fighter in that ring, he is patient when he has to be patient, he is always contained and controlled.”

It will certainly be interesting to see what’s next for Davis.