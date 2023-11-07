Australian kids' show Bluey has 141 episodes. Only 140 episodes are available on Disney+. Care to guess why?

Australian animated TV show Bluey has an episode that is not available on Disney+, Polygon reported.

Bluey is a cartoon show which features a family of dogs. Each episode lasts seven minutes and deals with stories that run the gamut from Darwinian evolution to Ikea furniture assembly.

The show, currently streaming on Disney+, is a joint production between Australia's ABC and the U.K.'s BBC, and airs in other platforms worldwide.

Bandit's baby Bingo

Of the 141 Bluey episodes, only 140 are available on Disney+. The one episode that isn't is called “Dad Baby.” It's available on the BBC network as well as other broadcast channels in both Australia and the U.K. It is also an extra in the show's DVD boxes.

The episode is also available for purchase on iTunes and clips can be seen on the show's official YouTube channel. The one place you can't see the episode is on Disney+.

The big question: Why?

To answer that would be to make conjectures. Let's start with what the episode is about.

“Dad Baby” tells the story of Bluey (a six-year old Blue Heeler puppy) finding an old baby carrier. His father, Bandit, wears it to demonstrate how it's used and Bingo, Bluey's sister, pops inside.

Bandit jokes about how difficult it is to carry another small creature around one's stomach. This prompts Bluey and Bingo to play a game they call “Dad Baby.”