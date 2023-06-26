Disney+ has a loaded slate for July with a lot of aquatic adventures and the final few episodes of their latest MCU series, Secret Invasion. They'll also have a feature-length Mickey Mouse movie premiere at the end of the month. Here's everything coming to the service in July.

Coming to Disney+ (July 2023)

July 2

Bull Shark Bandits (special)

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (special)

Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes)

Return of the White Shark (special)

Saved From a Shark (special)

Shark Below Zero (special)

Shark Eat Shark (special)

Sharkcano: Hawaii

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground (special)

When Sharks Attack 36 (S1, 6 episodes)

When Sharks Attack…And Why (S1, 5 episodes)

July 5

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire (Premiere; all episodes streaming)

Secret Invasion (Episode 3)

July 7

Aquamania

Bath Day

Building a Building

Figaro and Frankie

Goofy Gymnastics

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Skeleton Dance

July 12

Bluey (S3, 10 episodes) — Part three of the third season of the uber-popular Bluey releases on July 12.

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1, 5 episodes)

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (S1, 8 episodes)

Secret Invasion (Episode 4)

July 19

Grown-Ish (S5, 18 episodes)

Hailey's on It! (S1, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 6 episodes)

Secret Invasion (Episode 5)

SuperKitties (S1, 4 episodes)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S20-22)

July 26

Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S6, 16 episodes)

Me & Mickey Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S6, 5 episodes)

Secret Invasion (Episode 6) — The sixth and final episode of the MCU's Secret Invasion miniseries will premiere on July 26. Samuel L. Jackson stars as Nick Fury.

July 28

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly — Mickey Mouse goes on a trip down memory lane in this new animated film.